Sunapee region resident Douglas Carl Smith Jr. is a rapist, a felon and an illegal voter.
The odd combination of criminal activity was disclosed Wednesday by Attorney General Gordon MacDonald, who announced the fruits of a three-office prosecution against Smith. The 31-year-old will be going to state prison a minimum of five years following guilty pleas in Merrimack County Superior Court.
Authorities say Smith, whose most recent address is Warner, voted in the March 13, 2018, town elections in both Grafton and Danbury. He also filled out false paperwork on town election day registration forms, officials said.
Nicholas Chong Yen, the assistant attorney general in charge of the Election Law Unit, said Smith never said why he voted in both places.
"With some of these cases, it's not ever clear," Chong Yen said.
Defendants will admit to voting twice, but they rarely disclose whom they voted for or why they did so, he said.
Smith faced one felony and two misdemeanor charges in connection with the voting. All except six months of his sentence in the case was suspended, and he will serve those six months while in prison on rape and criminal threatening charges.
Chong Yen said the voting is not related to the more serious charges.
In June, the U.S. Marshal Fugitive Task Force arrested Smith in West Charleston, Vt., on multiple New Hampshire warrants, including the voter fraud.
Deputies used a taser to subdue him when he resisted being put in handcuffs, officials said at the time.
The aggravated felonious sexual assault charge was from Sullivan County, and Smith agreed to a five- to 10-year state prison sentence. A registered sex offender, he also pleaded guilty to failing to inform police of his residence.
In the Merrimack County cases, he pleaded guilty to felon in possession of a firearm and conduct with a deadly weapon. His sentences in those crimes were either suspended or will run concurrent to the rape sentence.
Sullivan County Attorney Marc Hathaway and Assistant Merrimack County Attorney Melinda Siranian handled the local prosecutions.