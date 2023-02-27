Did a jealous Brazilian national living in Massachusetts kill his lover's husband at a Manchester home three years ago?
Or did the woman's son, who argued with and threatened his new stepfather just days before the murder, do it?
And can any testimony from the woman at the apex of the love triangle be believed?
Those are the questions a Hillsborough County jury will have to sort out in a multiweek trial that started Monday.
Homicide prosecutors say that Anderson Pereira, 43, killed Zakhia Charabaty on March 12, 2020, about three months after his lover of seven years, Flavia Deoliveira, married Charabaty.
But defense attorneys will present an “alternative perpetrator” defense, pointing to Deoliveira’s son, who threatened Charabaty just days before the murder.
The state has listed Deoliveira, a Brazilian in the United States without legal status, as a primary witness in the case.
Despite her marriage to Charabaty, Deoliveira continued a sexual relationship with Pereira. And she even moved back to Pereira's Methuen, Mass., apartment after her son's argument with her husband.
Yet Pereira feared an eventual reconciliation, homicide prosecutors said at the start of the trial in Hillsborough County Superior Court, so he killed his romantic rival, according to Assistant Attorney General Meghan Hagaman.
“The defendant wouldn’t let Zak (Charabaty) take her away again,” Hagaman said.
The prosecution’s case rests on circumstantial evidence:
- Video surveillance tracks a box truck that prosecutors believed carted Charabaty’s body from his Pasture Drive home in Manchester to a Home Depot parking lot in Lawrence, and to a Methuen construction site, where the body was found four months after the murder.
- Cell phone tracking shows the movements of Pereira and Charabaty, or at least their cell phones, on the day of and days after the murder.
- Home Depot video shows Pereira buying a long-handled spade shovel the following day.
- After police spoke to Pereira about Charabaty's disappearance, Pereira fled and wasn’t found for a year and a half.
In previous rulings, Superior Court Judge Will Delker has said that even though all the evidence is circumstantial, prosecutors have laid out an “overwhelming case of the defendant’s guilt.”
But defense attorneys paint Deoliveira as a desperate woman. In 2019, she was poor, addicted to clonazepam and faced deportation after her arrest on a shoplifting charge, they said. She was living with Pereira, who worked at a Texas Roadhouse restaurant in Methuen.
Then she met Charabaty. He had a steady job, drove a Mercedes and lived in his own house in New Hampshire. They married within three months. The marriage meant that she could remain in the United States as Charabaty's spouse, said defense lawyer Ted Lothstein.
Lothstein points to another suspect: Gabriel Baronto, Deoliveira's adult son, who was visiting from Brazil at the time of the murder.
Five days before the murder, Charabaty taunted Baronto during a heated argument. Charabaty kicked him out in a snowstorm, and Baronto threatened his stepfather with physical harm.
Charbaty was scared and changed the locks on his house, Lothstein said.
Deoliveira may have played a role, Lothstein said: Hours after the murder, Deoliveira went to Charabaty’s house and scoured everything. She begged Charabaty's family to not hurt her son. And she confided with a relative that if she remained in the marriage, “it’s because of the (immigration) documents.”
“The story of this case is a story of complex relationships,” Lothstein said.
It’s also unclear how Charabaty died.
In previous statements, prosecutors have said he died by "homicidal violence." Hagaman mentioned no means of death in her opening statement, and she said the body, which was found wrapped in bedding and tied by rope and twine, was badly decomposed and damaged by the construction work.
Pereira faces a charge of first-degree murder, which would send him to prison for life without the chance of parole if convicted. He is also charged with destruction of evidence and stealing the box truck used to transport the body.
The trial is expected to last at least two weeks.
Prosecutors submitted a witness list with 77 names, including Deoliveira, who is expected to testify next week.
Jury selection took an unusually long four days, in part because jurors were quizzed about their feelings about immigration.