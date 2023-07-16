Police are searching for a 40-year-old man accused of fatally shooting four people in an Atlanta suburb Saturday morning. Here's what you need to know about the manhunt and killings.
Suspect
Andre Lloyd Longmore is accused of shooting four people to death in the city of Hampton, Police Chief James Turner said at a Saturday news conference. Authorities have issued four murder warrants in their search for Longmore.
When asked whether Longmore had a violent criminal past, Turner said police weren't ready to disclose that information.
Longmore, a Hampton resident, is considered armed and dangerous, Turner said. Police are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to his arrest. Anyone with helpful information can call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.
Victims
Police have not publicly identified the victims, "to ensure the family has time to be notified and for them to grieve in private before it becomes public," Turner said.
All four victims -- three men and one woman -- are adult residents of Hampton.
When asked whether Longmore was related to the victims, Turner said: "We do not have that information. As of right now, I believe not, but we are still investigating it."
Motive
When asked directly about a motive, Turner said: "We do not have a motive at this time."
He said there were four crime scenes near one another, but he did not go into detail about the locations.
Hampton
The city about 25 miles southeast of downtown Atlanta is home to about 8,000 people and does not see much violent crime.
The past few Facebook posts from the police department before those regarding the manhunt include one dealing with a city ordinance about grass growing too long and another about a 95-year-old woman who was in town to see family and visited the police department.
Hampton's police have reported 20 violent or property crimes since 2019, according to FBI data. The city hasn't reported a homicide since 2017, when there was one, according to the data.
Manhunt
Police said Longmore was last seen in a black 2017 GMC Acadia with Georgia license plate DHF756. Turner said that isn't Longmore's vehicle.
Henry County Sheriff Reginald B. Scandrett said Saturday that his agency is leading the search.
"Mr. Longmore, wherever you are, we will hunt you down in any hole that you may be residing in and bring you to custody," Scandrett said.