A second Manchester man has been charged with selling fentanyl out of an auto-repair business on Lake Avenue.
Joseph Goffinet, 53, also lives on the property at 416 Lake Ave., according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s office, which is prosecuting the case.
According to charging documents written by Special Agent Bradley Sims of Homeland Security Investigation, Goffinet conspired with Walter Velez to distribute fentanyl. Velez, 41, was charged with the distribution of fentanyl and crack cocaine on July 26.
On multiple occasions, undercover agents witnessed Goffinet supplying drugs to a dealer, who would later become a confidential informant, according to documents.
Nims observed three of the controlled purchases in December 2022 and January 2023 where Goffinet was positively identified.
The informant described Goffinet as an employee of Velez.
On April 13, Velez told the informant it was Goffinet who “went to retrieve the fentanyl,” according to the documents.
“After approximately one half-hour of waiting, I observed Goffinet Jr. return to the auto-shop in his vehicle, park in the driveway of the auto-shop, and enter the shop,” Nims wrote. “Goffinet, Jr. and the CD then spoke briefly as he entered. Goffinet, Jr. remarked to CD ‘you don’t call me no more.’”
The drugs were weighed in at 52.50 grams and later confirmed to be fentanyl in a lab.
Velez has been charged with distribution of controlled substances, after he allegedly sold fentanyl and cocaine to a confidential informant.
The charges of distribution of a controlled substance and conspiracy each provide for a sentence of at least five years and up to 40 years in prison, at least four years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $5 million.