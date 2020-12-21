A city man was arrested late Sunday afternoon when he allegedly pointed a handgun at one of two cars blocking a roadway during the Sunday snowstorm, police said.
Police said a car was blocking Eastern Avenue when the drive stopped to help another who was stuck in the snow. That's when a blue Mercedes was unable to pass, and the driver got out and exchanged works with the people working to free the car.
Hanis Colic, 28, allegedly went back to his car, took out a gun and pointed it at one of the cars. Police charged Colic with criminal threatening, and he faces a $2,500 cash or surety bail.