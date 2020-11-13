The driver charged in the death of his female passenger after a crash in Derry told police the two had been drinking and that she attempted to grab the steering wheel to regain control when their vehicle began to veer off the roadway.
Matthew Pittman, 20, of Quincy, Mass., was charged with negligent homicide, aggravated driving while intoxicated and operating without a valid license following Wednesday’s accident on Windham Road.
Police said 19-year-old Molly Rockwell of Derry died after she was thrown approximately 10 to 15 feet from the vehicle in the crash that happened just before 4 p.m. in the area of 115 Windham Road.
Pittman was driving a 2011 Volkswagen Golf southbound when the vehicle went off the road and struck rocks and trees, police said.
Pittman and Rockwell were brought to Parkland Medical Center for treatment, but police said Rockwell was later flown by medical helicopter to Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston where she later died.
According to a Derry police affidavit, Pittman initially told patrolman Cody Johnson that he was the passenger in the vehicle and that Rockwell was the driver.
He admitted to police that he and Rockwell had consumed alcohol.
Johnson reported that Pittman’s speech was slurred during their conversation.
At one point, Pittman, who appeared distraught, took a phone call and could be overheard stating to the caller that he was “going to be in trouble and would likely not be going home,” the affidavit said.
When questioned a short time later, Pittman told police that he has a son at home and couldn’t get into trouble.
“Pittman then stated he was, in fact, the one driving after Johnson asked for the truth,” the affidavit said.
Pittman, who also admitted that he didn’t have a driver’s license, told Johnson that he had consumed two to three double shots of tequila, which was 35% alcohol, and a beer a few hours earlier, the affidavit said.
According to police, Pittman explained that Rockwell was originally driving the car, but that they eventually switched. He told police that she had also been drinking and eventually “begged” for him to drive, the affidavit said.
“Pittman explained to Johnson that he felt as if he should not drive due to his level of impairment, but knew (Rockwell) also shouldn’t, so he switched sides and entered the driver’s seat,” the affidavit said.
Pittman told police that the “alcohol hit out of nowhere” while he was driving on Windham Road.
“Pittman continued stating that ‘my eyes got a little blurry, I felt off balance, and I felt not there.’ Pittman then stated that he believed that they began to go off the roadway, which is when (Rockwell) attempted to regain control of the vehicle by grabbing the steering wheel,” the affidavit said.
In a follow-up interview with Derry investigators, police said Pittmam told them that he drank two shots of tequila, five shots of E&J brandy and a mixed drink with Coke. He explained again how Rockwell was initially driving and that he took over.
“Pittman stated that he blacked out while driving and only remembered a curve. Pittman stated that he had only been driving for 5 to 10 minutes prior to the crash,” the affidavit said.
Pittman was arraigned Thursday and ordered held on preventive detention at the Rockingham County jail in Brentwood.