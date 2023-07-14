US-NEWS-NY-SERIAL-KILLINGS-GET

NEW YORK -- Long Island architect Rex Heuermann pleaded not guilty Friday afternoon to charges of killing three women in the long-unsolved Gilgo Beach murders — a brutal spree that fascinated and horrified New Yorkers for more than a decade.

The defendant stood mutely during the Long Island hearing after stating his name, with defense attorney Michael Brown entering the plea before telling Criminal Court Judge Richard Ambro that his client insisted on his innocence.