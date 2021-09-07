Just hours after Jared Daly was believed to have been bludgeoned to death in his Nashua apartment, police say the man charged with his murder falsely identified himself as "J.D." and paid a tow bill for a blue Honda CR-V at Broadside Collision.
“Ryan (Barden) paid for the tow with cash,” police said in an affidavit filed at Hillsborough County Superior Court South in Nashua. Barden, whose face was seen on surveillance cameras at the shop at 9:36 a.m. on Aug. 9, allegedly left with J.D.’s blue 2006 Honda CRV, a vehicle that police had under investigation.
Court records do not identify the name used during the transaction, just the initials "J.D."
Nashua police officer Joseph Fusco of the Nashua Police Department arrested Barden Aug. 12 and charged him with identity fraud and breach of bail conditions.
“Ryan waived Miranda and on interview admitted to possessing J.D.’s identification and then declined to talk further, requesting an attorney,” the affidavit states.
It would not be until last Friday that Barden, 30, was charged with two counts of second-degree murder in the death of Daly, 35, at 5 Hanover St. in Nashua.
On Tuesday, Barden was set to appear in a Nashua courtroom to be arraigned on the murder charges, however his attorney waived the proceeding.
According to the murder complaints, Barden “recklessly caused the death of Jared Daly by striking him in the head under circumstances manifesting an extreme indifference to the value of human life,” and “knowingly caused the death of Jared Daly by striking him in the head.”
Heather Schaniski, Assistant Attorney General, filed a motion asking that no bail be issued, which was agreed to by Judge Charles Temple.
The police affidavit in connection with the murder charges has been sealed, according to court officials.
Authorities have not disclosed the connection between Barden and Daly, or any possible motive in the case. Barden has an extensive drug background, including numerous criminal charges pending in New Hampshire.
At the time of his arrest last month for identity fraud, Barden was out on bail for alleged drug possession and ordered, if he was released again, to live at a residential substance use disorder facility, says court records. His last known address was in Laconia.
Barden was arrested in Hudson this past February for alleged possession of methamphetamine, was charged with possession of the controlled drug buprenorphine on Sept. 2, 2020 in Belmont, again on Sept. 17, 2020 for alleged possession of fentanyl.
And, on June 1, 2019, he was arrested for acts prohibited in Franklin when he allegedly possessed heroin and fentanyl, according to court documents; all of those drug charges are still pending.
According to his obituary, Daly left behind his wife, Samatha, as well as his son, Kaleb, and stepson, Jacob.