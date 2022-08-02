Relatives of former Connecticut resident Nathan Carman — who say he killed his mother and grandfather for money — wrote a letter to prosecutors saying that he may seek retribution against them if he is let out of jail.
The letter, filed Friday, is expected to be used as evidence in a hearing on Carman's request to vacate a detention order Tuesday. The hearing is scheduled to take place in U.S. District Court in Burlington, Vt.
Federal authorities charged the former Middletown man in May with four counts of wire fraud in connection with the 2013 shooting death of his grandfather, John Chakalos, in Windsor, and murder on the high seas for the death of his mother, Linda Carman, who disappeared in 2016 while the two were on a fishing trip off Block Island. He has not been charged with his grandfather's death.
Carman, who has been living in Vernon, Vt., pleaded not guilty to the charges and has been held without bond since his arrest.
In a letter to prosecutors from Elaine Chakalos and Charlene Gallagher, the relatives of Carman's grandfather and mother said the 26-year-old is "a danger to this family and a flight risk."
"We are very concerned that Nathan has nothing to lose if he is allowed out of jail at this time and will seek retribution against the family," the letter stated.
They also stated in the letter that he will have access to money from a family trust "that would allow him significant ability to flee the jurisdiction of the court and allow him sufficient funds to carry out further acts of violence to the family."
In the letter, the family pointed out the reasons for their concerns. They said they discovered Carman had a device, an onion router, that allowed him to search the internet anonymously, his cellphone was off around the time of his grandfather's homicide so the location could not be detected and he destroyed his computer hard drive and truck's GPS device, ensuring they could not be forensically examined by police, according to the letter.
In an effort to get him released, Carman's public defenders, clergy and family friends have portrayed him as a responsible adult who was pleasant and often sought the solace of religion after the death of his grandfather.
Carman's grandfather's estate is worth $42 million and has not been settled, according to Connecticut probate court records. Federal officials say the money was his motive.
"As a central part of the scheme, Nathan Carman murdered John Chakalos and Linda Carman," the indictment stated.
The alleged scheme began in November 2013 when Nathan Carman purchased a Sig Sauer rifle using a New Hampshire license he had obtained, despite living in a rented apartment in Bloomfield, according to the indictment.
The indictment alleged "Nathan Carman murdered his grandfather, John Chakalos, shooting him twice with the Sig Sauer" while the man was sleeping in his Windsor home on Dec. 20, 2013.
Following his grandfather's death, the indictment claims, Carman received around $550,000 between a beneficiary-on-death account and a college account set up by Chakalos.
After moving to Vermont in 2014, Carman depleted most of that money by 2016, according to the indictment.
"By the fall of 2016, he was low on funds," the indictment stated.
"In September 2016, Nathan Carman arranged to go on a fishing trip on the Chicken Pox with his mother, Linda Carman," the indictment stated. "Nathan Carman planned to kill his mother on the trip. He also planned how he would report the sinking of the Chicken Pox and his mother's disappearance at sea as accidents."
The indictment claimed Carman killed his mother, then hid from search-and-rescue teams after the vessel failed to return. He was eventually picked up by a commercial vessel and his mother was never found.
The following month, he filed an $85,000 insurance claim for the Chicken Pox, the indictment stated. He lost the claim after a nearly three-year court battle. His mother's sisters have also been battling in probate court to prohibit him from inheriting his mother's share of the estate.