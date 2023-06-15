Nathan Carman, the man suspected in the death of his millionaire grandfather and mother, was found dead overnight Wednesday in a Cheshire County jail cell, ending a legal saga that lasted for years.
Carman, 29, was found around 2:30 a.m. Thursday in his cell in D Block at the Cheshire County House of Correction, said Superintendent Douglas Iosue.
"It was unexpected and untimely," Iosue said. Keene Police are investigating the death, he said.
Cheshire County is where his grandfather, John Chakalos, had substantial roots; he located his second home in a sprawling compound in West Chesterfield.
Chakalos was shot to death in December 2013 in his Connecticut home. Nearly three years later, his daughter, Linda Carman, drowned in a fishing trip with her son, Nathan, off the coast of Rhode Island.
Carman had claimed that, as his mother's only heir, he deserved her portion of the estate, which was valued at $42 million in 2018.
In May 2022, Federal officials in Vermont charged Carman with his mother's death and a fraud plot against the Chakolas estate.
Carman had been at the jail since September, was in the general population and had no substantial disciplinary problems, Iosue said. He had no cellmate at the time.
D Block had 44 inmates overnight Wednesday. Cell doors are locked each night between 10:30 and 11 p.m., Iosue said.
Carman's last listed address was Vernon, Vermont.
For years, Carman had been suspected of the deaths. His three aunts brought a wrongful death case against him in New Hampshire courts, a case a judge eventually threw out in favor of it being settled in Connecticut.
In a filing Thursday, federal prosecutors in Burlington, Vermont, asked that the case against Carman be dismissed, citing his death.