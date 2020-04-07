A Manchester man facing attempted murder, first-degree assault and other charges stemming from a shooting at a Pelham church last October has asked to be released while he awaits trial, citing coronavirus concerns and mental conditions, including paranoid schizophrenia.
Dale Holloway Jr., 37, is accused of shooting and seriously wounding Bishop Stanley Choate and Claire McMullen on Oct. 12 during McMullen’s wedding ceremony at New England Pentecostal Church.
He has been held in preventive detention at Hillsborough County Jail in Manchester since a bail hearing that month. He was not represented by counsel after allegedly beating and seriously injuring his public defender, Michael Davidow, the day before.
In January, a grand jury indicted Holloway on several felony charges related to the shooting and the assault on his first lawyer, but an arraignment scheduled for March 19 at Hillsborough County Superior Court South was canceled because of the COVID-19 crisis.
In a handwritten motion filed March 26, Holloway said that for more than 20 years he has suffered from mental health issues, including paranoid schizophrenia, post-traumatic stress disorder, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and a serious head injury, for which he has not received therapy or medication.
Holloway said he is now on a treatment plan with an “effective prescription” after being evaluated and tested in January by a court-ordered psychologist.
The motion also mentions the murder of Holloway’s stepfather, Luis Garcia, in Londonderry on Oct. 1. Brandon Castiglione, whose father was marrying McMullen Oct. 12, is accused of killing Garcia.
Holloway asked that he be released on his own recognizance. He said he is willing to wear a GPS ankle bracelet and stay under house arrest.
Although that motion was denied, a judge agreed to schedule a hearing on the matter. No date has been set.
Holloway’s lawyers say he is particularly at risk of a COVID-19 infection because he has asthma and uses an inhaler.
“Jail populations are hotbeds for the spread of COVID-19 and it remains unclear whether jails are capable of handling the severe health risk that the virus poses in the confines of a penal institution,” according to an April 2 filing.
The lawyers wrote that efforts already are underway in the state to reduce prison populations because of the unprecedented health emergency.
On March 31, the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court heard oral arguments on a large-scale emergency petition by the defense bar to release vulnerable inmates and pretrial detainees, Holloway’s attorneys said.
Holloway is represented by Manchester attorney Donna Brown of Wadleigh, Starr and Peters, and co-counsel Brian Lee of Goffstown.
Brown did not return a request for comment.