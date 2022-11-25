Shooting in Brookline

According to Brookline police, a man was shot in the chest just before 6:30 a.m. Wednesday on Townsend Hill Road near Route 13.

 Jeffrey Hastings

Robert C. Gagnon, the man at the center of Wednesday's lethal rampage in the Milford area, had been released two days earlier from a Manchester jail, where he had spent nearly a month for violating a protective order filed by a woman seeking to divorce him.

Gagnon, 45, also has a criminal history that includes convictions for several felonious sexual assaults in 1999, drug possession, drunken driving and receiving stolen property, according to online court records.