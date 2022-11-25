Robert C. Gagnon, the man suspected of two shootings on Wednesday in the Milford area, had been released earlier from a Manchester jail, where he had spent nearly a month for violating a protective order filed by a woman seeking to divorce him.
Gagnon, 45, also has a criminal history that includes convictions for several felonious sexual assaults in 1999, drug possession, drunken driving and receiving stolen property, according to online court records.
As of Friday, authorities had not connected the shootings to the pending divorce of Robert and Jennifer Gagnon, who lives in Wilton.
But according to a friend of Jennifer Gagnon, she was terrified of her husband.
"He was released on Monday. She had a restraining order against him. She was very scared to have him released," said the friend, who asked that her name not be published.
On Friday, authorities are awaiting results of an autopsy to decide if he will face charges in the shooting death of Robert Prest, 83, inside his 774 Center Road home in Lyndeborough.
The shootings threw the normally hectic eve of Thanksgiving into chaos in the Wilton-Milford area. A helicopter hovered overhead as police cars raced to answer reports of sightings of Gagnon and some businesses and stores were lockeddown.
Gagnon had been living in Wilton before the divorce proceedings started in August. He faces a charge of attempted murder for allegedly trying to run a man -- Carlos Quintong, 44 -- off the road in the town of Brookline and then shooting him.
Quintong was in stable condition Friday morning at a Massachusetts hospital, said homicide prosecutor Ben Agati. As of Friday morning, Quintong had not spoken to investigators, Agati said.
The Brookline shooting victim was the boyfriend of Jennifer Gagnon. He had spent the night at her place and was going home to Massachusetts when he was shot, the wife's friend said.
Brookline police have said the shooting was domestic related, and Agati said Gagnon and Quintong knew each other.
Gagnon was arraigned by video Friday, where a not guilty plea was entered on his behalf. The brief arraignment ended with Superior Court Judge Mark Attori ordering him held on preventive detention. His lawyers, public defenders Sarah Rothman and Meredith Lugo, said they wanted more time to discuss the case with Gagnon, and that they may ask for bail in the future.
Gagnon said little during the arraignment except to acknowledge any statements made by Attori.
In August, Jennifer Gagnon filed for divorce against Gagnon. A month later, she obtained a protection order. She told a judge that Gagnon lunged at her during an argument and grabbed her arm and cell phone.
"The defendant lunged at plaintiff such that the parties' 17-year-old son had to intervene," wrote a Milford District Court judge, who granted the protection order. He noted a history of domestic violence and alcohol abuse.
Then in October, Wilton police arrested Gagnon and charged him with four counts of violating a protective order; he called Jennifer several times from the Market Basket parking lot in Milford to speak to her. During one call, she was at the Wilton police station.
Gagnon was also charged with breaking into her house at 377 Main St., Wilton, and stealing a credit card, which he used to book a room in a Nashua hotel.
On Monday, he pleaded guilty and was freed from the Valley Street jail. He was ordered to participate in a domestic violence batterers program and to continue weekly therapy sessions with his counselor.
On Friday, investigators were heavily at work trying to piece together what happened. Police found many people home on Black Friday, an unofficial holiday when many do not work.
"It's a great opportunity to be able to speak to someone who saw something," Agati said.