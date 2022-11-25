Robert C. Gagnon, the man suspected of two shootings on Wednesday in the Milford area, had been released earlier from a Manchester jail, where he had spent nearly a month for violating a protective order filed by a woman seeking to divorce him.

Gagnon, 45, also has a criminal history that includes convictions for several felonious sexual assaults in 1999, drug possession, drunken driving and receiving stolen property, according to online court records.