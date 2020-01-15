PORTSMOUTH -- A Stratham man arrested last summer on charges he stole a historic copper turret cover that once sat on top of Thompson Hall at the University of New Hampshire and broke into storage units in Newfields was nabbed again Tuesday morning after another alleged theft from a Portsmouth business.
Portsmouth police arrested Carl Sutkus on multiple charges after he allegedly burglarized Coastal Truck and Auto Body at 3600 Lafayette Road and fled into the woods.
Sutkus, 29, of 37 Raeder Drive, told police that he was in the area looking for an apartment and trying to find deer antlers when he was confronted, Portsmouth police wrote in an affidavit.
Sutkus is no stranger to authorities.
He pleaded guilty to a burglary charge in 2018 after breaking into a Stratham residence during the night. He was sentenced to 10 months in jail with all but 120 days suspended for three years.
Sutkus got into trouble again last July when UNH police charged him with stealing the large turret cover from the 1700s that was being stored in a campus building after it was removed and replaced with a new one.
He was also accused of cutting copper wires that resulted in a lengthy power outage on the campus.
In October, Sutkus was indicted on four counts of burglary alleging that he broke into four units at Space Station Storage in Newfields last July.
Following Tuesday’s alleged theft, Portsmouth police charged Sutkus with burglary, theft by unauthorized taking, criminal trespass, two counts of criminal mischief, and breach of bail conditions.
The charges allege that he stole three Mack automotive batteries, wiring harness assemblies and a Thule roof basket rack. He also allegedly damaged a vehicle when he cut the roof basket off and caused other damage by cutting battery cables on vehicles.
Sutkus waived his arraignment on the new charges Wednesday and was released on personal recognizance bail.
