Despite the decriminalization of marijuana five years ago, New Hampshire police made nearly 1,500 marijuana arrests in 2020, and Black people were far more likely to end up in handcuffs, the ACLU New Hampshire said on Wednesday, which is deemed World Weed Day.
“New Hampshire’s war on marijuana does not make us safer, it wastes taxpayer dollars, and ruins lives — it’s time for it to end,” said Frank Knaack, policy director at ACLU New Hampshire, in a statement.
The organization released the report on April 20, whose 420 date matches a well-known code for marijuana use. Some call April 20 World Weed Day.
The report said Blacks were 4.8 times more likely to be arrested for marijuana possession in the state. The disparity jumps in Manchester and Concord, where the ratios are 13.9 and 5.8, respectively.
Justice Department spokesman Michael Garrity said New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella was not available for comment but that the office will review the report.
Manchester police did not respond to an email seeking comment. Manchester City Solicitor Emily Rice, whose office handles low-level prosecutions in Manchester, wrote: “I don’t have any comment for you.”
The ACLU said nearly 75% of the state supports legalization of marijuana.
In New Hampshire, anyone possessing three-quarters of an ounce of marijuana is subject to a traffic-ticket-like violation of law. The violation carries a fine of $100 to $1,200.