Actor Danny Masterson

Actor Danny Masterson is arraigned on three rape charges in separate incidents in 2001 and 2003, at Los Angeles Superior Court on Sept. 18, 2020. 

 Lucy Nicholson/POOL/AFP/Getty Images

For the second time in less than a year, actor Danny Masterson sat in a Los Angeles courtroom Monday as prosecutors tried to make the case that he is a serial rapist whose accusers' voices were quashed for years by the powerful Church of Scientology.

Masterson, 47, is charged with multiple counts of rape stemming from allegations that he sexually assaulted three women at his Hollywood Hills home between 2001 and 2003, near the zenith of his fame for playing the mercurial Steven Hyde on the popular sitcom "That '70s Show." Prosecutors allege that he drugged two of the women before sodomizing them.