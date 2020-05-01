An Acworth man was arrested Friday, after an investigation into allegations that he sexually assaulted a child under 16, repeatedly.
Detectives from New Hampshire State Police Troop C started investigating the allegations against Stephen Gay, 25, of Acworth, in June 2019.
After nearly a year-long investigation, Gay was arrested Friday.
He has been charged with aggravated felonious sexual assault, perjury, falsifying physical evidence and possession of child sexual abuse imagery.
Gay is being held without bail at the Sullivan County House of Corrections for arraignment May 4 in Sullivan County Superior Court.
State police are still investigating, and ask anyone with information to contact Detective William Neilsen by calling Troop C dispatch at 603-223-8494, or by emailing William.Neilsen@dos.nh.gov.