Adam Montgomery
Adam Montgomery gets led into the courtroom at Hillsborough County Superior Court in Manchester on Sept. 28, 2022. 

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

The father of Harmony Montgomery, the Manchester girl missing and presumed dead, made his first significant appearance in Hillsborough County Superior Court on Wednesday, sitting beside lawyers who tried to strengthen his case before it goes to trial in November.

Montgomery, 32, concentrated on his defense lawyer's laptop, where court officials streamed video recordings of his interactions with police in the early days of the search for Harmony.