A judge on Thursday pushed back the trial of Adam Montgomery, which was scheduled to begin next month, after his lawyer said that statements made by his estranged wife had created a paradigm shift in the case.

Montgomery, 32, was scheduled to go on trial next month on 12 charges involving the theft of a shotgun and AK-47-style rifle from a Manchester home. Over these last several months, he had steadfastly refused to waive his speedy trial rights and jury selection had been scheduled for Nov. 7.