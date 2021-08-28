Broward lawyer Joseph Titone, a former member of the Florida House of Representatives and father-in-law of comic actor Adam Sandler, was taken into custody Thursday after a loaded gun was found in the briefcase he was carrying through a courthouse security checkpoint.
The arrest was on a charge of the unlicensed carrying of a concealed firearm, a third-degree felony, according to a police report. The formal decision of filing a criminal case is up to the Broward State Attorney’s Office.
Titone, 75, was released within a few hours of his arrest late Thursday morning at the Broward courthouse in downtown Fort Lauderdale. The arrest was originally reported by JAABlog, a privately run courthouse news and gossip site.
“It was an accident,” Titone said in a telephone interview. “Evidently I put this gun in my briefcase at one point, intending to take it to the gun range, but that never happened.”
The gun, a Colt .38 Special revolver with six bullets in it, had probably been in the case since before the pandemic, he said. “I forgot it was there.”
He said he has not been officially charged, but he doesn’t think he’s heard the last of it. “I’ll probably have to go to court to explain it, and I will,” he said. “This was an honest mistake.”
Titone is the father of Jackie Sandler, wife of the actor-comedian known for his roles on “Saturday Night Live,” “Billy Madison” and “Happy Gilmore,” among others.
Titone served in the Florida House of Representatives for three terms in the 1980s.