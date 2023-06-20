A heated argument where a Republican state senator allegedly slapped and spat on an employee of a popular Manchester bar and restaurant the legislator owns stemmed from an argument over tips the worker felt he was owed, court documents show.

The affidavit, filed Tuesday in Manchester District Court, shows the employee -- identified in court papers as N.S. -- claims Keith Murphy, 47, went “chest to chest” with him before he heard the sound of someone allegedly “hocking a loogie” behind him, and felt spit on the back of his neck, before being slapped on the back of the head.