Law enforcement agencies including the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives responded to reports of a bomb Thursday near the intersection of Route 77 (Concord Stage Road) and Sugar Hill Road in Weare. Bomb explodes in Weare

 Jeffrey Hastings

A Webster man facing nearly a dozen charges in connection with two pipe bombs that exploded in Weare last week admitted to police that he made the devices and set them off, according to court records.

Dale Stewart, 54, will appear in federal court in Concord on Wednesday on charges of possessing an unregistered firearm, a destructive device, and possessing a destructive device unidentified by a serial number.