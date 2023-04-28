Law enforcement agencies including the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives responded to reports of a bomb Thursday near the intersection of Route 77 (Concord Stage Road) and Sugar Hill Road in Weare. Bomb explodes in Weare
A Webster man facing nearly a dozen charges in connection with two pipe bombs that exploded in Weare last week admitted to police that he made the devices and set them off, according to court records.
Dale Stewart, 54, will appear in federal court in Concord on Wednesday on charges of possessing an unregistered firearm, a destructive device, and possessing a destructive device unidentified by a serial number.
Stewart also faces state charges including two counts of throwing/placing explosives, three counts of possession of infernal machine, two counts of reckless conduct-deadly weapon, second-degree assault with extreme indifference and two counts of disorderly conduct and criminal mischief, police said when they announced the arrest Friday.
During a taped interview with police, Stewart admitted to making the two devices detonated in Weare and said “he had a fully constructed device located within his vehicle,” according to a supporting affidavit written by Weare Police Sgt. Brandon Montplaisir. Stewart told authorities he made a “big firecracker” with a cannon fuse, court documents stated.
Authorities said Thursday they didn’t believe anyone was specifically targeted when two bombs exploded in Weare about 12 hours apart Wednesday night and Thursday morning, resulting in a man being injured.
The first detonation was reported around 6:10 p.m. Wednesday near 362 Dustin Tavern Road, according to a Facebook post by Weare police. The second happened around 6:50 a.m. Thursday near 16 Sugar Hill Road.
In the second incident, a man “happened to see a smoking device, pulled his vehicle over to investigate,” said Jim Ferguson, special agent in charge of the Boston office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
“As he approached the device, the device did detonate, which then caused a piece of that device to strike him in the head, causing a minor injury.”
Authorities don’t believe the man had anything to do with setting the devices and don’t think he was targeted.
In response to the explosions, law enforcement obtained a search warrant for Stewart’s vehicle and retrieved an additional destructive device made of white PVC pipe, with glued endcaps, wrapped in black electrical tape, with a green hobby fuse protruding from one end.
The device contained more than 4 ounces of explosive material, and was similar in construction to the two suspected pipe bombs recovered from the two detonation scenes in Weare.
Weare Police Chief Christopher Moore said police wouldn’t increase patrols around town.
“These aren’t devices intended to hurt anyone from what we’re observing in our initial investigation, nor are they intended to cause property damage,” said the chief.
Former President Donald Trump was making a campaign stop in downtown Manchester Thursday afternoon.
“Out of a matter of pure precaution, we let the Secret Service know, but at this time we have no information that suggests that these incidents were tied to that visit at all,” Ferguson said.
Stewart is currently in custody on state charges related to the explosions.
The charges of possessing an unregistered destructive device and possessing a destructive device unidentified by a serial number provide for a prison sentence of up to 10 years and a fine of up to $10,000, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s office, which is prosecuting the federal case.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the Weare Police Department and the Federal Protective Service led the investigation with assistance from the Federal Bureau of Investigation and New Hampshire State Police.
Staff reporter Roberta Baker contributed to this story.