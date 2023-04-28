Law enforcement agencies including the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives responded to reports of a bomb Thursday near the intersection of Route 77 (Concord Stage Road) and Sugar Hill Road in Weare.
A Webster man facing nearly a dozen charges in connection with two pipe bombs that exploded in Weare this week admitted to police that he made the devices and set them off, according to court records.
“During a Mirandized, recorded interview at Weare Police Department, Stewart admitted to making the two devices detonated in Weare…and stated he had a fully constructed device located within his vehicle,” said a supporting affidavit written by Weare Police Sgt. Brandon Montplaisir.
Dale Stewart, 54, told authorities he made a “big firecracker” with a cannon fuse, according to court documents.
Stewart is charged with two counts of throwing/placing explosives, three counts of possession of infernal machine, two counts of reckless conduct-deadly weapon, second-degree assault with extreme indifference; two counts of disorderly conduct and criminal mischief, police said when they announced the arrest Friday.
Authorities said Thursday they didn't believe anyone was specifically targeted when two bombs exploded in Weare about 12 hours apart Wednesday night and Thursday morning, resulting in a man being injured.
The first detonation was reported around 6:10 p.m. Wednesday near 362 Dustin Tavern Road, according to a Facebook post by Weare police. The second happened around 6:50 a.m. Thursday near 16 Sugar Hill Road.
In the second incident, a man “happened to see a smoking device, pulled his vehicle over to investigate,” said Jim Ferguson, special agent in charge of the Boston office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
“As he approached the device, the device did detonate, which then caused a piece of that device to strike him in the head, causing a minor injury.”
Authorities don’t believe he had anything to do with setting the devices and don’t think he was targeted.
Police Chief Christopher Moore said police wouldn’t increase patrols around town.
“These aren’t devices intended to hurt anyone from what we’re observing in our initial investigation, nor are they intended to cause property damage,” the chief said.
Former President Donald Trump was making a campaign stop in downtown Manchester Thursday afternoon.
“Out of a matter of pure precaution, we let the Secret Service know, but at this time we have no information that suggests that these incidents were tied to that visit at all,” Ferguson said.
State police and the FBI are assisting the investigation.