Bomb explodes in Weare

Law enforcement agencies including the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives responded to reports of a bomb Thursday near the intersection of Route 77 (Concord Stage Road) and Sugar Hill Road in Weare.

 Jeffrey Hastings

A Webster man facing nearly a dozen charges in connection with two pipe bombs that exploded in Weare this week admitted to police that he made the devices and set them off, according to court records.

“During a Mirandized, recorded interview at Weare Police Department, Stewart admitted to making the two devices detonated in Weare…and stated he had a fully constructed device located within his vehicle,” said a supporting affidavit written by Weare Police Sgt. Brandon Montplaisir.