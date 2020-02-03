NORTH HAVERHILL -- The New Hampshire Attorney General’s office is reviewing whether to bring enhanced charges against a Lebanon man, who, upon his release Nov. 4 from the Grafton County jail, allegedly assaulted and allegedly carjacked a 79-year-old local man who has since died.
Brenden P. Harriman, 21, was arrested and charged with robbery with a weapon or serious bodily injury resulting and second-degree assault in connection with that alleged incident, and on Jan. 17, he was indicted by the Grafton County grand jury.
The indictments allege that Harriman committed one count of first-degree assault while released on bail; robbery while released on bail; theft by unauthorized taking with extended terms of imprisonment; and second-degree assault while on bail.
The first three charges are Class A felonies, punishable by prison terms of between 7.5 to 15 years in prison; the fourth charge is a Class B felony, punishable by incarceration for between 3.5 and seven years.
According to court documents, Harriman was being held at the Grafton County jail for failing to appear in court for hearings on his allegedly committing two misdemeanor simple assaults in Orford on Oct. 26, 2018. In that case, Harriman allegedly swung an 8-month old girl so that she hit a high chair, allegedly causing bruising to her face and back.
Granted release on bail on Nov. 4, Harriman was walking from the county jail when a man who lives nearby, later identified as David Dickey, pulled up to a stop sign and Harriman approached him, according to court documents.
Harriman asked if Dickey could give him a ride to Bradford, Vt., which is across the Connecticut River from Haverhill, but when Dickey said he was headed north to Woodsville instead, Harriman nonetheless got into Dickey’s Jeep Patriot, according to the documents.
According to the documents, somewhere on Route 10, Harriman threatened to stab Dickey if he didn’t pull over and get out of the SUV, but he never displayed a knife. Dickey refused to give up his vehicle and was punched in the face by Harriman, suffering a nasal-bone fracture, according to the documents.
Dickey finally pulled over in the parking lot of the Woodsville Walmart and got out, with Harriman then driving off with his Jeep, the court documents say.
Dickey died on Jan. 2 at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, according to his obituary prepared by the Ricker Funeral Home, but it was not immediately known if his death was related to the injuries allegedly inflicted upon him by Harriman.
On Monday, Paul Fitzgerald, the deputy Grafton County attorney, said Harriman’s case “is under review with the Attorney General’s Office,” adding that “they would be the final arbiter” of whether Harriman may also be charged for causing Dickey’s death.
Jeffery A. Strelzin, associate attorney general and chief of the homicide unit, confirmed that the review is being conducted, adding, however, that the autopsy report on the cause of Dickey’s death is still pending.
Dickey’s obituary said he was an infantryman in the U.S. Army from 1958 to 1961 and that he worked in construction for Pike Industries and for Carroll Nihan in Monroe, prior to working at Dud’s Service Station in Woodsville and Lavoie’s Service Station in Haverhill.
Survived by a son, three grandchildren, a sister, several nieces and nephews, and his longtime companion, Ann Adams, Dickey was a “jack of all trades” who enjoyed “building and flying remote control airplanes in North Haverhill and assisting Butch Elms building his racecars,” the obituary says.