MANCHESTER - A West Side teen is facing gun and drug charges after an anonymous tip about an armed student at Manchester High School West led to police seize marijuana, guns and cash at the youth’s home.
Police received an anonymous tip Friday that a student had brought a gun to West High School, according to police.
“Police also learned that the student may have large quantities of marijuana,” said Heather Hamel, the department's public information officer.
According to Hamel, the tip was received prior to the start of classes at West. Police chose not confront the student at the school, but during a search of the juvenile’s West Side home, where officers located “numerous firearms, a large quantity of marijuana and thousands of dollars in cash.”
The student was charged with possession of a controlled drug with intent to sell and felonious use of a firearm. The case remains active and ongoing, Hamel said.
On Tuesday, Supt. of Schools John Goldhardt said the school district was made aware of the incident.
“The Manchester School District takes student safety seriously and investigates all reports,” he said. “This incident in question is still under investigation by the school and police department. The West High administration and faculty has been and is vigilant about safety procedures. I am grateful that a courageous student came forward to report a concern. This is never easy. As a district administration, and based upon the current evidence we have, we plan to pursue the strictest penalties possible as a means to protect other students.”
West High Principal Rick Dichard sent a notice home to parents Tuesday regarding the incident.
"We want you to know that we always cooperate with the Manchester Police Department in instances where student safety is involved," Dichard writes in the notice. "Student safety is our number one priority. We applaud the vigilance and courage in our community to keep our students safe and will continue to assist the Manchester Police Department with this investigation."