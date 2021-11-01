SEABROOK — One man is dead and another is being treated at a nearby hospital after a shooting Monday morning in Seabrook that stemmed from an argument over a scratch on the mirror of a car, according to a man who lived in the home where the shooting took place.
Anthony Janvrin, who said he sometimes sleeps at the house belonging to his parents at 19 Boynton Lane, said the dead man was “my best friend.”
He identified the shooting victim as 35-year-old Chris Coletti. Janvrin said Coletti had come to the house that morning because they were working on a job together.
Janvrin and said they do seal coating and paving work.
According to his account, Janvrin was in the backyard getting tools when he heard a gunshot. When he rushed to the side of the house, he found Coletti dead, and his brother, 50-year-old Richard Janvrin, bleeding from a wound to his abdomen.
“All over a scratch on his car,” Anthony Janvrin said.
Seabrook police received a 911 call just after 9 a.m., according to the Attorney General's Office.
Police have not identified the suspect who fled the scene and ran into the woods in the back of the Boynton Lane property. A manhunt was launched involving multiple local and state police units including a helicopter.
As of 3:30 p.m., nobody had been arrested or charged, according to Benjamin Agati, senior assistant attorney general.
He said the three men knew each other.
"We have no indication that there is a threat to the public or there is someone running around out there," he said.
An autopsy is planned for Tuesday morning on the man who died. The second shooting victim is in critical condition.
According to Anthony Janvrin, his father took a small handgun away from the suspect just before he fled. He was captured a short time later in a nearby neighborhood.
Tanya Janvrin said she awoke to commotion and looked outside and saw her husband, Richard Janvrin, with blood on him, and a second man dead.
“I woke up to the screaming,” she said, and called to her husband “What's going on?”
Several local businesses, including Market Basket, were asked to keep customers inside.
"Out of an abundance of caution we did request that stores in the immediate vicinity lock down," said Seabrook Police Chief Brett Walker.
Seabrook Police Lieutenant Tim Mone said the state attorney general’s office would supply any future news releases concerning the shooting.
"This is believed to be a contained scenario, and all parties are believed to have been identified to this shooting," the AG wrote in a release Monday afternoon. "Currently, officers are completing a search of the area outside the home and will be on Boynton Lane for several hours."
Hampton police are among several departments assisting Seabrook police with the investigation.