SEABROOK — One man is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting Monday morning that stemmed from an argument over a scratch on the mirror of a car, according to a man who lived in the home where the shooting took place.
Anthony Janvrin, who said he sometimes sleeps at the house belonging to his parents at 19 Boynton Lane, said the dead man was “my best friend.”
He identified the shooting victim as 35-year-old Chris Coletti. Janvrin said Coletti had come to the house that morning because they were working on a job together.
Janvrin said they do seal coating and paving work.
Janvrin said he was in the backyard getting tools when he heard a gunshot about 9 a.m. When he rushed to the side of the house, he found Coletti dead, and his brother, 50-year-old Richard Janvrin, bleeding from a wound to his abdomen.
“All over a scratch on his car,” Anthony Janvrin said.
Police have not identified the suspect who ran into the woods in the back of the Boynton Lane property. A manhunt was launched involving multiple local and state police units, including a helicopter.
The three men knew each other, Senior Assistant Attorney General Benjamin Agati said at an afternoon news conference.
“We have no indication that there is a threat to the public or there is someone running around out there,” he said when asked if someone had been taken into custody.
Anthony Janvrin said his father took a small handgun away from the suspect just before he fled.
Less than a mile away, Allan King, who lives at 32 Dwight Ave., said police officers took a man into custody as he hid behind King’s red pickup truck in the driveway.
But at the news conference, Agati said no one had been arrested for the shooting.
Tanya Janvrin said she awoke to commotion and looked outside and saw her husband, Richard Janvrin, with blood on him, and a second man dead.
“I woke up to the screaming,” she said, and called to her husband, “What’s going on?”
Several local businesses, including nearby Market Basket, were asked to keep customers inside.
“Out of an abundance of caution we did request that stores in the immediate vicinity lock down,” said Seabrook Police Chief Brett Walker.
An autopsy is planned for Tuesday morning on the man who died.
“This is believed to be a contained scenario, and all parties are believed to have been identified to this shooting,” the AG wrote in a news release Monday afternoon. “Currently, officers are completing a search of the area outside the home and will be on Boynton Lane for several hours.”