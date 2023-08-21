Elder Abuse Unit Expansion
Ann Lowery speaks with Senior Assistant Attorney General Bryan Townsend about expanding the Elder Abuse and Financial Exploitation Unit at White Rock Senior Living in Bow on Monday.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

The New Hampshire Attorney’s General Office is boosting its efforts to stop scams geared toward those 60 and older by doubling the number of staff in that area.

Since starting in 2016, the Elder Abuse and Financial Exploitation Unit has prosecuted lawyers, financial advisers, caregivers and others who have taken advantage of the elderly, Attorney General John Formella said during an announcement at White Rock Senior Living in Bow Monday afternoon.