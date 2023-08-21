The New Hampshire Attorney’s General Office is boosting its efforts to stop scams geared toward those 60 and older by doubling the number of staff in that area.
Since starting in 2016, the Elder Abuse and Financial Exploitation Unit has prosecuted lawyers, financial advisers, caregivers and others who have taken advantage of the elderly, Attorney General John Formella said during an announcement at White Rock Senior Living in Bow Monday afternoon.
“With all the good work the unit has done, we’ve only seen this problem continue to grow,” he said.
In the past five years, the unit has had a 71% increase — from 758 to 1,295 — in law enforcement referrals for scams. Some of the most-reported are IRS scams and grandparent scams, involving someone pretending to be a relative in trouble, typically a grandchild.
The latest efforts will add a prosecutor, a sworn law enforcement investigator and an investigative paralegal. Previously, the unit was staffed by a prosecutor, victim-witness advocate and program specialist, according to the office.
Formella’s own father was a victim of a scam.
“It brings a lot of different feelings: Guilt, sadness, remorsefulness, embarrassment,” he said. “It can rob someone of their independence. It can be a real hit to your self-confidence for any one of us who might get ripped off or be a victim of scams.”
Senior Assistant Attorney General Bryan Townsend said the goal is to prosecute scammers and educate the public at senior centers and nursing homes.
“Approximately one in 10 older adults is victimized every year, according to data,” he said. “That is through a variety of forms. That’s through exploitation, that’s through abuse, that’s through neglect.”
Only about one in 24 actually reports the crime, Townsend said.
The population of aging adults in New Hampshire is expected to grow from about 370,000 to 479,000 by 2035, when it will account for more than a third of the total number.
“The vast majority of the individuals will be 70-plus,” Townsend said.
Steps to take
During the announcement, nearly 20 residents of the senior living facility listened and asked questions.
Ann Lowery, 88, spoke about having a possible IT/phishing scam pop up on her laptop a few weeks ago.
“A voice shouted at me, ‘Your computer is locked. You must never turn it off until you contact us,’” she said. “I finally shut the lid on it.”
Lowery ended up bringing the laptop back to Best Buy.
She appreciates the work the AG’s office is doing to combat the increase in these scams.
“Now, with artificial intelligence, that is going to be scary for us too, particularly for a lot of people here who are hard of hearing,” Lowery said. “They won’t recognize that it isn’t an actual person.”
Townsend said there are steps to take to avoid being scammed.
“The best way you can protect yourself is verify, verify, verify,” he said. “If someone is sending you something or an email or text message or they are placing a call to you, the best thing to do is verify whoever you are speaking with.”
Another piece of advice: Stop answering the phone.
“The important people in your life will leave messages,” Townsend said. “Your doctor’s office, your friends, your family, but most of the time scammers won’t.”
Sophisticated scams
Linda Lorden, president of Merrimack County Savings Bank and chair of the New Hampshire Bankers Association, said such fraud continues to become more sophisticated.
“This important dedication of resources follows recent legislation that gives bankers the ability to place a temporary hold on a transaction when exploitation of vulnerable adults is suspected,” she said in a statement
Darlene Freeman, community assistant community manager at White Rock Senior Living, said one resident lost about $25,000 through a grandparent scam, which has brought more attention to such schemes around the community.
“Some are obvious, but some really aren’t,” she said of the scams. “They take time and invest a lot of time to get that trust.”
The unit previously did a presentation to help those at the facility be prepared when a scammer calls.