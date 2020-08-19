CONCORD – All misconduct complaints brought against law enforcement officers in New Hampshire should be investigated by an independent panel, according to a proposal by Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald.
That process would replace the so-called secret “Laurie List” of police officers with credibility problems, Deputy AG Jane Young said.
No uniform standard exists for placing officers on the list, formally known as the Exculpatory Evidence Schedule (EES), and officers have no right to appeal.
"As a result, it's over-inclusive and under-inclusive. What the EES isn’t? It is not a mechanism to generate transparency and accountability for police misconduct," Young told the Commission on Law Enforcement Accountability, Community and Transparency Wednesday.
If handled properly, Young said, "officer misconduct would be a matter of public record, and there would be no need for this EEC."
The plan would replace the list with a police disciplinary model similar to the one used to investigate and make findings on complaints brought against lawyers.
The new body's jurisdiction would cover all sworn and elected law enforcement officers, including county sheriffs and their deputies, as well as state and local police officers.
Public integrity unit
The proposal also calls for beefing up the AG’s Public Integrity Unit to investigate police, prosecutors, law enforcement agents and other government officials accused of crimes.
In forming the commission in June, Gov. Chris Sununu said he supported releasing the identity of officers on the list once misconduct cases against them have been resolved.
Media organizations and the American Civil Liberties Union of New Hampshire have been fighting with state lawyers for more than a year over the list's release.
The New Hampshire Supreme Court is scheduled on Sept. 16 to hear oral arguments on the state’s appeal of a lower court judge’s ruling that found the files about these officers were not “personnel records” automatically exempt from the state’s Right-to-Know Law.
The ruling did not order disclosure of the entire list.
Young stressed the AG's recommendations are a "framework" and, even if Sununu embraces them, they require more follow-through, including a legal definition of misconduct, a budget for the new panel and placing the public integrity unit in state law.
"This is sort of a monumental task. It is a task that can be done, but not by a commission meeting for 30 days," Young said. "This is a framework for which to build around. This is a solid foundation, and you will need a lot of support to build this."
The hearing panel would consist of retired judges, law enforcement officers, lawyers and members of the public named to three-year terms on a staggered basis.
Young said she envisioned the majority of the panel would be "tipped toward" law enforcement.
Legal representatives make up the majority on the three panels that probe complaints brought against lawyers.
High volume
Safety Commissioner Robert Quinn wondered whether this board could handle the volume.
The State Police used to, upon request, investigate allegations about local police misconduct when an agency had a conflict of interest but no longer does, he said.
"We couldn't sustain it and do our mission," Quinn said.
"The public demands for investigation, they take a lot of time. We need to make sure we ensure there are enough resources ... to ensure a fair, impartial investigation gets done. This is a heavy lift."
The legal disciplinary office's budget is $1.2 million a year, Young said.
Earlier Wednesday, the American Civil Liberties Union of New Hampshire urged the commission to create an "independent" authority to investigate charges of misconduct against law enforcement.
.
Devil in details
Charlie Dennis, president of the New Hampshire Association of Chiefs of Police, stressed the rules would need to be carefully written for such a model to work.
"I think this is an idea worth looking at. We have 200 law enforcement agencies in the state, most of them of the small variety," Dennis said. "Something like this may be helpful to make sure we are doing what we should be doing.”
Rogers Johnson, chairman of the Governor’s Advisory Council on Diversity and Inclusion, said lawyers working as public defenders be subject to similar training mandate as what MacDonald has ordered for all government lawyers by next April 1.
"They are not immune to bias," Johnson said.
The state can't require that training, but Young said she assumed the public defender's office would embrace this reform.