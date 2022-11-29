press briefing on fatal shooting incident

Senior Assistant Attorney General Peter Hinckley describes the shooting scene in a photo from a police dashboard camera as he gives a presentation on the fatal shooting incident that happened on April 9 in Derry.

Three Derry police officers and a private citizen were justified in their use of deadly force during a fatal officer-involved shooting earlier this year, the Attorney General’s Office says.

Derry police Lt. Michael Muncey, officer Victoria Kidd and officer Timothy Underhill were the three officers involved in the fatal shooting of Christopher Coppola, 43, on April 9 on Driftwood Road.

Senior Assistant Attorney General Peter Hinckley gives a presentation on the fatal shooting incident that happened on April 9 in Derry.