YDC in Manchester
Sununu Youth Development Center in Manchester.

 Union Leader File

After the state Attorney General’s Office announced that a man had pleaded guilty to making a false report to police about abuse at the Sununu Youth Services Center, prosecutors said they still believe victims and they urge those abused as children in state custody to come forward.

Travis Garand, 24, of Epping pleaded guilty Tuesday to making a false report to law enforcement, with prosecutors saying Garand alleged a person named “JB” attempted to sexually assault him at the Sununu Center.