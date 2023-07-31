A Manchester man was legally justified when he shot a man who was “screaming and had charged at him with a large branch” last year in the Rite Aid parking lot on Elm Street, the Attorney General’s Office said Monday.
No charges will be filed against Jonathan Bright, 34, in the fatal shooting of Isaac Landry, 22, in Manchester on June 29, 2022.
Attorney Sean List, who represents Bright, said he “never had a doubt” his client’s actions were “justified.”
“This was a tragic incident where John lawfully used force to protect himself from an unrelenting attacker,” said List. “Although the burden of the investigation has now been lifted, John still mourns the incident and sends his sincerest condolences to the deceased’s family. We commend the diligent efforts of the Department of Justice in their thorough investigation of this matter and hope this conclusion brings some level of closure to all those affected.”
Bright shot Landry once in the chest as he was running away from Landry outside the Rite Aid at 1364 Elm St., according to the final report on the incident issued Monday by the AG’s office.
Bright called 911 to report the shooting. When police arrived, he put his hands in the air and surrendered. Officers observed a handgun in a holster on Bright’s waistband, and he was taken into custody without incident.
Investigators found Landry lying unresponsive on the ground nearby with an apparent gunshot wound to his chest.
Police learned that before the shooting, Bright and a friend, identified as Stephen Reischer, were hanging out in the Rite-Aid parking lot. While the two men were standing on the sidewalk next to the building, Landry came out from behind some trees and bushes on the edge of the parking lot and began walking toward the two men “armed with a large branch,” according to police.
“When he was within 40-50 feet of the two men he charged at them, screaming and waving the large branch in the air, and smashing it against the ground,” the AG’s report stated. “As he did this, the branch shattered into several pieces.”
Bright and Reischer fled from Landry, with Reischer running between his and Bright’s parked cars while Bright ran around the driver’s side of his vehicle.
Landry ran past Reischer and after Bright.
“Since Landry had shattered the branch on the ground, it did not appear he had it in his hands when he continued chasing after Bright,” the report stated. “As Mr. Landry got closer to Mr. Bright, Mr. Bright drew a handgun from a holster on his waistband. Mr. Bright gave repeated and audible warnings to Mr. Landry to stop chasing him and that he had a gun.”
Landry continued to pursue Bright, “screaming and moving his body wildly as he did so,” and got closer to Bright as they ran into the middle of the parking lot, the report said.
Bright turned and began backpedaling away from Landry and “brought his handgun up toward Mr. Landry.”
When the two men were within arm’s reach of one another, Bright fired his handgun and shot Landry in the chest, according to the report.
“Prior to Mr. Landry’s attack, neither Mr. Bright nor Mr. Reischer knew Mr. Landry, or had any interactions with him,” the report stated.
The incident lasted about 30 seconds, investigators said.
In his statement to investigators, Bright said, “I literally felt as though I was going to be murdered by that guy,” Bright said. “It’s probably the scariest thing I’ve ever seen in my entire life.”
According to the AG’s report, under New Hampshire law Bright had “no duty to retreat because he lawfully had a right to be in the public parking lot of the Rite-Aid, but eyewitnesses and video footage showed he did try to retreat from Mr. Landry’s attack.”
“Based on the evidence gathered, there were no other apparent avenues he could have taken to retreat with complete safety,” the report states.