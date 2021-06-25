The state Attorney General’s office did not find enough evidence to bring a criminal charge against Plaistow Police Chief Douglas Mullin after a police union official alleged that he assaulted an officer, but it’s urging the town to conduct a full internal investigation.
In a letter sent to the town on Thursday, Senior Assistant Attorney General Timothy J. Sullivan said his office was formally closing a review into allegations that the chief had possibly engaged in criminal conduct.
The investigation was prompted by a letter from Teamsters Local 633 principal officer Jeffrey Padellaro provided to the AG’s office on May 4 that accused Mullin of assaulting Officer Anthony LaRosa in his office on April 28.
Padellaro alleged that LaRosa was “attempting to extricate himself from an enraged individual that was screaming and attempting to physically pull him back into the room.” His letter also alleged that Mullin was “so loud and abusive that other officers and personnel heard the commotion and expressed concerns.”
“Having reviewed all of the evidence gathered by the investigators, there is insufficient evidence to meet the state’s burden to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that a crime was committed by Chief Mullin. Nonetheless, the investigation raised serious concerns about the statements provided by the officers involved. Five officers (including Officer LaRosa and Chief Mullin) were president for the incident. All five provided significantly different details about the incident,” Sullivan wrote.
Sullivan also wrote that he would “strongly encourage” the town to conduct a “full and detailed internal investigation” to determine if any officers’ conduct during the incident, and the subsequent investigation, violated department or town policies.
Sullivan is chief of the AG’s Public Integrity Unit, which reviews complaints alleging criminal conduct by law enforcement officers.
Two investigators who were assigned to the state probe reviewed written statements, viewed and photographed the location of the alleged incident, obtained surveillance video, and conducted a number of recorded interviews, according to Sullivan’s letter.
Mullin has been on administrative leave since early May after the state began its investigation.
The AG’s office also sent a letter outlining its findings to Padellaro, the union representative.