AG: Harmony killed in 2019, investigation turns to homicide By Josie Albertson-Grove New Hampshire Union Leader Aug 11, 2022 The investigation into the disappearance of Harmony Montgomery has become an investigation into the girl's murder, Attorney General John Formula announced Thursday afternoon.Harmony was first reported missing in late 2021 after last being seen in Manchester in the fall of 2019. Formella said investigators now believe Harmony was killed in December 2019. Formella said the evidence pointing to the tragic conclusion of a case that has captivated New Hampshire included "recently confirmed biological evidence."Neither he nor Manchester Police Department Chief Allen Aldenberg took questions after a news conference in Concord on Thursday afternoon.