Man arrested and charged in Hudson murder

Grant DeGiacomo is charged with “recklessly” causing the death of his mother, Christine DeGiacomo, at her home Wednesday night.

 Jeffrey Hastings

A 26-year-old Hudson man has been arrested for second-degree murder in the beating death of his mother, officials say.

Grant DeGiacomo is charged with “recklessly” causing the death of 57–year-old Christine DeGiacomo at her home Wednesday night “by repeatedly striking her head,” according to a news release from the Attorney General’s Office.