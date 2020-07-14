Attorney General asks if school personnel failed to act in the case of former Concord High teacher.
Prosecutors in the office of New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon MacDonald are undertaking a “comprehensive review” of the Concord School District in light of allegations arising from the arrest of high school teacher Primo “Howie” Leung, the office said Tuesday.
The review will include whether the school district followed all state laws, rules and regulations designed to keep children safe, said Deputy Attorney General Jane Young.
“We’re looking at the entity — the school department, the institution, the larger players,” Young said. “Was there a failure to act?”
The investigation means that the two officials to so far lose their jobs in the Leung fallout — Superintendent Terri Forsten and Concord High School Principal Tom Sica — could end up facing criminal charges.
New Hampshire state law requires any adult to contact authorities if they believe a child may be subject to abuse or neglect. Violation of the law is a misdemeanor.
On Monday, the Concord School Board released a heavily redacted report into the school district’s response and potential cover-up of allegations about Leung, a special education teacher who was arrested last year in Massachusetts on charges of sexual assault involving a student.
The Perkins Report found that Leung was likely sexually involved with at least two Concord students.
And it notes several instances where Forsten and Sica did not disclose potential abuse to either the state Division of Children, Youth and Families, Concord police or the state Department of Education.
The Union Leader was unable to contact Forsten or Sica for this article.
“As much as we were expecting the report to be bad, it was worse than we anticipated,” said Kathryn Frey, a Concord school parent who was among a group of parents who pressured the school board and sued for release of the report.
Frey said parents met with Young at one point and encouraged her office to get involved.
“At that point, we were trying to pursue different avenues to make sure the right folks would be investigating because this was a major breakdown and systemic failure,” she said.
She noted that state law makes everyone a mandatory reporter of child abuse, so it’s disturbing that Forsten and Sica did not fulfill that responsibility.
According to the report, top school officials became concerned after three high school students saw a fellow student in Leung’s car in December 2018 with her head on his shoulder and him kissing her forehead.
During initial huddles, Forsten doubted it was true because she did not believe that a teacher would take such a risk in broad daylight in downtown Concord, the report reads.
Sica did not tell his boss about previous complaints about Leung, and they both agreed to task an unnamed administrator who had little experience in such sensitive matters to investigate. Meanwhile, they did not inform the school’s Title IX coordinator, whose job involves implementing programs to address sexual harassment and discrimination.
A search of Leung’s school email found summer photos of Leung with a student. The photos upset Sica, but he did not report them, the report reads.
Forsten said in the report that she didn’t think she had enough evidence to contact police or DCYF.
“I’m used to dealing with absolutes, and we didn’t have that,” she said about the evidence.
After spring break, the administrators decided to put Leung on an improvement plan. But once Forsten discussed the investigation, state Department of Education, they notified Concord police about a possible sexual relationship with a student.
The reports spells out numerous red flags that Sica failed to act upon. It faults Forsten for failing to report suspected abuse and pushing the investigation.
“She failed to investigate further by examining all of Leung’s emails, his social media presence and interviewing other witnesses when that email was discovered. Had she done so, the compelling evidence of his abuse contained in the explicit emails would have been discovered,” the report reads.
The report said the vehemence of the union’s response to the allegations is irrelevant and does not alleviate the district’s responsibility to gather and weigh evidence.
In October, MacDonald wrote to Concord school officials and asked for the Perkins report. Young did not say whether the officials provided the report, but said the investigation is active and ongoing.
Young said she can’t provide a timeline of when any investigation will be completed.