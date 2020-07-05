MANCHESTER -- The Attorney General’s Office is investigating a suspicious death in Manchester, officials said Sunday.
The victim was found in the area of Lowell, Beech and Union streets early Sunday, according to a news release. No further details were provided.
In a separate press release, Manchester police said officers in the same area found a person involved in an altercation suffering from a gunshot wound just before 2 a.m., and another person involved in the altercation arrived at a local hospital with a stab wound.
Manchester police would not confirm if the incident is related to the death investigation and referred all questions to the Attorney General’s Office. A spokeswoman there said additional information may be released later Sunday.
Police were initially called to the area to respond to a crash involving several vehicles.
Lowell Street from Union to Beech was closed Sunday morning as police investigated the scene.