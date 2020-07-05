Manchester suspicious death
Buy Now

07/05/2020 Thomas Roy/Union Leader An alley where Manchester Police investigators have cones marking debris all over a couple of blocks where a crime scene took place on Sunday morning by Central High School on Lowell and Beech Streets.

 Tom Roy

MANCHESTER -- The Attorney General’s Office is investigating a suspicious death in Manchester, officials said Sunday.

The victim was found in the area of Lowell, Beech and Union streets early Sunday, according to a news release. No further details were provided.

In a separate press release, Manchester police said officers in the same area found a person involved in an altercation suffering from a gunshot wound just before 2 a.m., and another person involved in the altercation arrived at a local hospital with a stab wound.

Manchester police would not confirm if the incident is related to the death investigation and referred all questions to the Attorney General’s Office. A spokeswoman there said additional information may be released later Sunday.

Police were initially called to the area to respond to a crash involving several vehicles.

Lowell Street from Union to Beech was closed Sunday morning as police investigated the scene.

Sunday, July 05, 2020
Friday, July 03, 2020