AG investigating suspicious death in Winchester By Paul Feely New Hampshire Union Leader Jul 13, 2022 Updated 28 min ago State and local officials are investigating a suspicious death at a home in Winchester.The Attorney General's Office issued a statement around 5 p.m. Wednesday saying it is working with state and local police at the scene of a suspicious death.Officials declined to provide a location.No further information is available at this time.The Attorney General's Office said additional information will be released as it becomes available "while protecting the integrity of the investigation."