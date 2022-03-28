CONCORD -- Unlike nearly every other business in the state, New Hampshire liquor stores do not have to report large cash transactions to the IRS, a ruling announced by Attorney General John Formella last week.
Formella announced that the IRS had resolved the issue of whether state-owned and operated liquor stores have to report every cash transaction of $10,000 or more, a practice designed to thwart money-laundering.
Formella released a letter from the IRS, dated Feb. 8, 2021, that exempts the State Liquor Commission from the requirement, which applies to nearly everyone else -- individuals, banks, businesses and trusts.
The announcement and 12-page report set off another round of squabbling between the liquor commission and Andru Volinsky, a former Democratic executive councilor who raised the issue with the cash purchase of more than $24,000 worth of liquor, mostly Hennessy products, that he witnessed at a state liquor store in Keene in 2018.
The liquor commission has not decided if it will continue to report large cash transactions in light of the IRS determination.
“This IRS ruling and (Department of Justice) report provide a long-anticipated and definitive end to an attempt to smear the reputation of one of the nation’s leading retailers and most successful beverage alcohol control states,” said Commission Chairman Joseph Mollica in a statement issued the same day that Formella issued his report.
The statement said Volinsky and the president of the state employee union, Richard Gulla, went on a sting operation and had no criminal evidence of wrongdoing.
But the transaction that Volinsky highlighted was not reported to the IRS, even though the liquor commission policies called for such reporting. The liquor commission knew since 2014 that transactions were not being properly reported, Formella wrote.
"You don't transact business solely in cash unless you're trying to hide the ownership of the cash or the nature of the business," Volinsky said on Monday. Two months after his report, the New York Times traced a bootlegging operation that involved cognac purchased in New Hampshire to organized crime and the bribery of a New York City police official.
Volinsky said he initially became involved because the liquor commission balked at the safety concerns expressed by employees who were making large cash bank deposits. He said the commission has since changed its policies and now uses armored cars for the deposits, a change confirmed by Formella's report.
It's unclear whether the state will continue to report large cash transactions. In an email, liquor commission spokesman E.J. Powers said the commission agrees with the IRS and "is considering its options regarding form 8300." (IRS Form 8300 is the form filed by entities that receive cash transactions of $10,000 or more.)
Official liquor commission procedures require that store managers obtain information about large cash transactions. Formella urged that the liquor stores continue that practice.
"The (State Liquor Commission) should continue to implement SLC Policy and Procedure F-112 (reporting of large cash transactions) in order to continue to promote a culture of honesty and prevention of fraud, criminal conduct, and loss prevention," the report read.
The liquor commission reported no large cash transactions last year, Powers said.
Issues raised by Volinsky and Gulla in 2018 included employee safety, proper training, policy regarding the large volume sales and inconsistent messaging.
In a statement the State Employees Association union said it became involved because its members were worried they could be criminally responsible if transactions were not reported to the IRS. The SEA said not all employees were properly trained.
"While we may never fully agree with the State on the facts and events leading up to and including February 3, 2018, the findings by the NH (Department of Justice) and the U.S. Internal Revenue Service help to provide employees with peace of mind knowing that they may process these sales without fear of criminal liability, which was the primary purpose for raising the concerns in the first place," said SEA spokeswoman Christine Turgeon in an email.
Formella criticized Volinsky and Gulla for their role in the operation. Gulla violated a provision of the union contract, the report reads, and Volinsky and Gulla did not contact the liquor commission leadership or law enforcement.
"Officials or citizens conducting their own investigations may imperil state government functions and law enforcement efforts, and put not only themselves, but the public at risk," the report reads.
Volinsky said he was standing in a public area of the liquor store when he witnessed the transaction. He said New Hampshire was looking the other way at criminal tranactions, comparing Formella to the police chief in the movie "Casablanca."
"It's like Captain Renault has become the attorney general for the state of New Hampshire," the Democrat said.
New Hampshire Justice Department spokesman Michael Garrity said the report took four years for several reason, most dealing with backlogs caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.