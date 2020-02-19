MANCHESTER -- City police and the state attorney general's office are investigating a shooting off Union Street that left one person dead Wednesday night.
Manchester police responded to the area of 206 Bell St. around 7:47 p.m. to investigate a report of a gunshot.
At 8:17 p.m., Manchester police Lt. Shawn McCabe reported that one person had been taken to a local hospital. Just after 9:30 p.m., the attorney general's office announced one person was dead, and that they were investigating a suspicious death.
Around 8:30 p.m., police had Union Street blocked off between Bell and Grove streets. A dozen police vehicles were visible in the area, with much of the police activity concentrated outside a row of triple-decker apartments along Union Street.
A group of neighbors gathered nearby, watching police and waiting for additional information.
One neighbor who declined to give her name said she thought she heard one gun shot, while a second neighbor said he thought he heard multiple gunshots.
No further information was available.