Suspicious deaths in Northfield

A Northfield Police vehicle blocks off Wethersfield Drive in Northfield on Wednesday, where law enforcement officials are investigating the suspicious deaths of a woman and two children.

 Paul Feely/New Hampshire Union Leader

Autopsies performed on the bodies of a woman and two children found in a Northfield home Wednesday show the victims died of single gunshot wounds, officials said Thursday night.

The victims, identified as Kassandra Sweeney, 25, and her sons Benjamin Sweeney, and Mason Sweeney, 1, were found deceased in their home at 56 Wethersfield Drive, Northfield around 11:33 a.m. Wednesday.