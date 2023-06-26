Authorities on Monday issued the names of the Manchester police officers involved in the shooting death of a man outside a Wellington Terrace apartment last month.
The release of the names — four officers who fired on Alex Naone and one who used non-lethal force — signals the end to formal interviews of the five.
It can still take months before Attorney General John Formella decides whether the shooting was justified.
In the pre-dawn hours of May 26, Manchester police responded to the Wellington Terrace apartment complex on Mammoth Road and confronted Naone, 26, who was armed.
Neighbors said they heard police yell to drop the weapon then numerous shots.
Four officers fired their guns: Jeffrey Belleza, Patrick Ruddell, Robert Bifsha, and Stephen Choate. A fifth officer, Michael Auger, fired a less-than-lethal weapon, which released a 40-millimeter direct impact round.
All five have returned to duty, said Manchester police spokeswoman Heather Hamel.
Authorities have said that initial responding officers had body worn cameras. Authorities on Monday said the exact circumstances surrounding the shooting remains under investigation.
“We are still far from any determination about whether or not any police action was justified in this case,” said Formella spokesman Mike Garrity in a text. Under state law, the attorney general investigates all police shootings.
Neighbors said that Naone lived on the apartment complex with his wife and daughter, and police had been called there in the past. Yet at the time of his death, Naone was listed as a Hooksett resident.