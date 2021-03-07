Homicide charges will not be brought against a man involved in the stabbing death of a 23-year-old Massachusetts man in Jaffrey last year, the Attorney General’s Office said.
On Dec. 12, Jake Seaburg of Acton, Mass., died of two stab wounds to the chest, according to autopsy results. The stabbing took place during an “unexpected and quickly-unfolding” argument about COVID-19 fatalities, according to the 15-page final report released by the Attorney General’s Office Sunday.
Reilly Lawn, 23, of Jaffery, told investigators he believed Seaburg was accidentally stabbed after Seaburg wrestled him to the ground and landed on top of him. Lawn also claimed self-defense, according to the report.
The attorney general determined there is insufficient evidence to disprove beyond reasonable doubt the claim of accident, the report reads.
The stabbing occurred just before 5 a.m. in Lawn’s apartment on Peterborough Road. His two roommates and another guest witnessed the altercation.
Seaburg and one of the roommates continued to drink after returning from a party in Troy. The five ended up drinking and “hanging out” around the kitchen table. During the conversation, Lawn showed off two knives that he used for slaughtering livestock, according to the report. They remained at the table.
A verbal argument between the two men escalated quickly.
Seaburg became increasingly upset, yelling that Reilly Lawn could not tell him to leave the apartment and that he would “kill him” and threatened physical harm, according to the report.
At one point, Seaburg stood up and began screaming in Lawn’s face. Lawn then brandished one of the knives he showed off earlier in the evening “to ward him off,” according to the report.
Seaburg punched Lawn in the face and threw him to the floor, the report reads.
“Reilly Lawn described that when he hit the floor, Mr. Seaburg fell on top of him, full-force and facing him. Reilly Lawn explained that he did not try to stab Mr. Seaburg at that point, but believed that the collision of Mr. Seaburg’s body on the floor with him resulted in him ‘accidentally’ stabbing Mr. Seaburg,” the report reads.
Lawn admitted to trying to stab Seaburg in self-defense. He called 911 after Seaburg fell to the ground.
None of the three other witnesses actually saw Lawn stab Seaburg, according to the report.
Seaburg was friends with two roommates but did not know Lawn before the evening of Dec. 11.
One eyewitness said Seaburg was a competitive wrestler and “instantly retaliated” by grabbing Lawn and flipping him over.
Law called 9-1-1 from his cell phone around 5 a.m. Despite aid rendered from friends and medical professionals, Seaburg died soon after police arrived.
Toxicology tests revealed that at the time of Seaburg’s death he had a blood alcohol concentration of .141, almost twice the legal limit to operate a motor vehicle. However, a blood transfusion used to try to save his life could have diluted the blood alcohol content, according to the report.
His blood also revealed caffeine, marijuna and marijuana metabolites.
According to the report, investigators are unable to disprove Lawn’s claim of accident.
“The eyewitness accounts and autopsy findings do not contradict the claim of the accident, and in fact support it,” the report reads.
“As to the eyewitnesses, the consistent account by everyone was that Mr. Seaburg quickly and violently took Reilly Lawn to the ground, landing on top of him. Those accounts corroborate that provided by Reilly Lawn.”