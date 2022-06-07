breaking AG, police say homicide under investigation in Nashua Staff Report Jun 7, 2022 Jun 7, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Police and the Attorney General's Office are investigating a homicide that happened on Marshall Street in Nashua early this morning. "The Nashua Police Department continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding this death," a news release reads. Further information is expected to be released later today. This is a developing story. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Is ‘ineffective’ legal counsel enough to appeal a death row sentence? Killer's daughter reported as SIDS death in NH AG, police say homicide under investigation in Nashua Spotlight on Trump supporters' assault on U.S. Capitol as Jan. 6 hearings begin +2 Kayla Montgomery released after spending a weekend in jail +6 Police release plan to reduce gun crime in Manchester Mass. contractor accused of swindling dozens of clients in NH, 4 other states Load more {{title}} Most Popular Nashua teen facing felonies after 2:30 a.m. kidnapping of girl at gunpoint Third grader killed in S.C. shooting remembered as 'incredible soul;' wanted to be in NBA Windham death ruled homicide Under fire: Manchester tries new strategy for gun crime Plymouth man charged in connection with shooting Victim found shot to death in Windham identified as Brooklyn man Manchester police pursuing system to capture security videos across the city Bedford man arrested in Manchester hotel after firing gun during argument Portsmouth third-grader killed in random S.C. shooting Kayla Montgomery released after spending a weekend in jail Request News Coverage