CONCORD -- A Thornton police officer was justified when he shot and killed town resident Ethan Freeman last October, prosecutors with the New Hampshire Attorney General Office announced Tuesday.
Prosecutors used body camera footage from Officer Michael Yao to help form their determination that Yao’s shooting of Freeman, a long-time New Hampshire resident with a history of mental illness, was justified.
As they have in the past, authorities released footage of the incident and make it available through their website.
Body cam footage shows Freeman threatening numerous times to kill Yao as well as the shooting. Freeman who is naked and unarmed, is covered in blood and running toward Yao outside the apartment.
At that point, Yao shot him twice in the chest.
“The video shows Mr. Freeman at his worst,” said homicide prosecutor Peter Hinckley, who oversaw the investigation.
He said the Freeman family did not want the material released, but prosecutors determined it was a homicide investigation and the public needs to know it was a full, fair and transparent investigation.
Hinckley said Yao knew Freeman from previous occasions, but no hostilities were ever involved until the afternoon of Oct. 19.
In fact, earlier that day Yao answered a call at the Thornton Central School. Freeman was on the ground, believing he was having a heart attack.
Yao treated Freeman calmly, removing his boots before EMTs placed him in an ambulance. Even later outside the apartment he spoke calmly and tried to reason with Freeman.
Hinckley said Freeman’s landlord and relatives said he struggled with mental illness, but the investigators did not obtain any records to verify that claim. An autopsy found traces of marijuana, caffeine and nicotine in his blood.