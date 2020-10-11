The state Attorney General’s Office is warning about a “sharp increase” in reported Social Security scams.
New Hampshire residents have received scam phone calls with an automated message stating there has been “fraud” associated with the recipient’s Social Security number, according to the office.
“The message asks the recipient to press ‘1’ or stay on the line to speak with an individual who can ‘help’ or ‘assist’ with the fraud,” a news release reads. “The recipient is then connected to an individual (a scammer) who requests personal identifying information, including the recipient’s name, date of birth, and Social Security (number).”
The scammers reportedly use scare tactics and threatening language in an attempt to obtain the personal information.
The AG reminds residents that the Social Security Administration (SSA) will never threaten someone, suspend a Social Security number, demand immediate payment or ask for gift card numbers over the phone.
The SSA will never make an unsolicited call to you and ask for your Social Security number or other personal identifying information.
The Attorney General’s Office urges New Hampshire residents to be vigilant and take the following steps:
• Do not engage with the caller;
• Hang up the phone immediately;
• Do not return unknown calls, texts, or e-mails;
• Do not give money or personal information;
• Report the scam to the Office of the Inspector General – Social Security Administration at oig.ssa.gov/report or 1-800-269-0271.
• Report the scam to the office of the Attorney General – Consumer Protection Hotline: 1-888-468-4454, Doj-CPB@doj.nh.gov or doj.nh.gov/consumer/complaints.
Scammers are able to “ghost” or utilize what appear to be trusted telephone numbers, including those of government agencies and law enforcement.
As a result, even if it appears that the telephone number is familiar or is from a reliable source, the AG advises all to be cautious and aware of the potential that it may be a scam call.
Anyone with knowledge that a vulnerable adult has been scammed or financially exploited should contact local law enforcement as well as the New Hampshire Bureau of Elderly and Adult Services, at 1-800-949-0470.