Manchester police were justified in shooting and killing Carl D. Manning last month, a shooting that took place as he paced around with a small-caliber handgun to his head and started moving his gun hand forward, authorities announced Thursday.
New Hampshire Attorney Gordon MacDonald issued a 37-page final report that relies on police descriptions of the shooting and details Manning's history of drug abuse, domestic violence and suicidal behavior.
Even though Manchester police started equipping its officers with body cams late last year, no footage captured the shooting, the report said.
The report said that Manning, 62, created a dangerous situation when he got out of his pickup truck with a gun to his head and refused commands to drop it. The report said the two officers who shot Manning -- Officer Erik Slocum and Sgt. Matthew Barter -- were reasonable to conclude they faced an imminent threat of deadly force from Manning.
At the time of the shooting, Manning was suspected of burning down his ex-girlfriend's garage and was wanted for stalking her. Police also feared he might have explosives in his pickup truck.
The narrative of what happened is pieced together in interviews with the three Manchester police who answered a call about a pickup truck parked on Lake Shore Road, which runs through a rural area of east Manchester.
The officers knew it was Manning’s truck. At first they thought it was abandoned. But when they realized he was sleeping inside it, they hoped to yank him out and arrest him.
But Manning had locked the doors, so the officers broke the windows and ordered Manning to show his hands.
He took out a .22-caliber derringer and pointed it at his head.
"Mr. Manning’s drawing of his gun transformed an already dangerous situation into a 'tense, uncertain and rapidly evolving situation,'” the report reads.
Manning moved around his truck, his pistol to his head. Police followed lockstep and shouted commands for him to drop his weapons.
"Mr. Manning did nothing to diffuse the situation and never gave any indication that he would follow the officers’ commands," the report reads. "Instead, Mr. Manning seemed angry, frustrated and determined as he continued to tell the officers to shoot him and disobeyed their commands to drop his gun."
The two officers fired, they say, when Manning started to move his right arm and gun hand forward, the report reads. Manning died as a result of a bullet that traveled through his face into his neck.
As for no police body camera recording of the incident, according to the report Barter and Detective Eric Pappalardo were equipped with cameras in their standard uniform shirt pocket, but had donned an external protective vest, which would block the camera from filming anything.
Barter did not have a special camera mount for his vest. Pappalardo did have a special mount, but due to the emergency did not transfer the camera from his uniform shirt to the vest. Slocum did mount his camera, however, he did not turn it on because he did not expect Manning to be in the truck when they first approached.
His camera did turn on once he bent over to check on Manning once he was shot; a feature of the camera turns it on once it has been horizontal.
"No footage was captured of the shooting incident itself,” the report reads. The report also contains several suicide notes he had written to family members and his ex-girlfriend.