The Attorney General’s office has identified a woman found slain in her Belmont home Monday afternoon.
Belmont police responded to a 911 call about 4:26 p.m. Monday from a home at 31 Tee Dee Drive. On arrival, police found a woman later identified as Pamela Murphy, 62, deceased, Attorney General Gordon MacDonald said in a release.
An autopsy performed Tuesday by Associate Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Christine James determined the cause of death was trauma to the victim’s head and neck. The manner of death was ruled homicide, MacDonald said in a statement.
The investigation remains active and ongoing, but state prosecutors said there does not appear to be any danger to the public.