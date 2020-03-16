Officials are investigating what Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald has labeled a “suspicious death” in Belmont, according to a release.
No further information is available at this time. This is a developing story.
Paul Feely is the City Hall reporter for the New Hampshire Union Leader and Sunday News. Reach him at pfeely@unionleader.com
