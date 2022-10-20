AG, Concord police give update into murder of Concord couple
Attorney General John Formella and Concord Police Chief Bradley Osgood, right, briefed Thursday reporters on their arrest charging a homeless man had shot to death a Concord couple last April

CONCORD — Authorities believe Logan Levar Clegg, a 26-year-old homeless man living in Vermont, acted alone when he shot and killed a Concord couple six months ago, according to the state’s top prosecutor..

During a brief arraignment in a St. Albans, Vermont, courtroom on Thursday, Clegg agreed to waive extradition and be brought back to New Hampshire to face the charges of second-degree murder in the April 18 deaths of Stephen and Djeswende Reid.

Logan Levar Clegg, a 26-year-old homeless man living in Vermont, waived extradition and would be returned to New Hampshire to face charges he murdered a Concord couple.